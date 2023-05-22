Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 890,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,954. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mizuho Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

