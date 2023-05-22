Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
MFG stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 890,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,954. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
