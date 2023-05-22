Moncler S.p.A. Declares Dividend of $0.83 (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.8347 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Moncler Price Performance
MONRY stock remained flat at $70.65 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. Moncler has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $78.29.
Moncler Company Profile
