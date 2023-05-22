Moncler S.p.A. Declares Dividend of $0.83 (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.8347 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

MONRY stock remained flat at $70.65 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. Moncler has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

