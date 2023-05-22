Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $49.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $152.16 or 0.00561895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,075.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00338362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00431404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,282,272 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

