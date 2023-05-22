Monero (XMR) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $152.24 or 0.00567080 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $46.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,846.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00338111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00067948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00427319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,282,143 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

