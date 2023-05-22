Morgan Stanley Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $158.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after buying an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

