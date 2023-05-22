Morgan Stanley Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

About Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.