Morgan Stanley Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.
Lyft Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
