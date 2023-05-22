Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.69. The company had a trading volume of 413,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $269.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

