MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have commented on MP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. MP Materials has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 36.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

