Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 396,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,797. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

