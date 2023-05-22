Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after buying an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $18,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

