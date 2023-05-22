Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 1,025,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,365. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 569,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

