MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
MYR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.
Insider Transactions at MYR Group
In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
