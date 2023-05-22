MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.