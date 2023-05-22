Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 22nd Century Group

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 22nd Century Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 440,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,744. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $39.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

