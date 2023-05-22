Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.74. 461,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 430,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

