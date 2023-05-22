National Bank Financial Lowers Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -18.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

