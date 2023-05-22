National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

National HealthCare stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

