Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 27,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 121.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

