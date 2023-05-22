Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
NM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 27,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 121.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime (NM)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.