NCR (NYSE:NCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 467,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 991,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

