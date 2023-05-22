NCR (NYSE:NCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 467,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
