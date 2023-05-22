NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,023. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

