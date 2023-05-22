Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 276,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,604. Neogen has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $107,401,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

