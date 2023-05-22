Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 4.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $367.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

