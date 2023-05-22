Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 156.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

