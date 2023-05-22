New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

New Relic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,264. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,181 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

