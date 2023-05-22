NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,448. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

