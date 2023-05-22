NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 260.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,113,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

