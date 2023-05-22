NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Cut to Sell at Williams Trading

Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 8,933,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

