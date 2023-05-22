NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for about 3.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of NMI worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,945,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 385.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 416,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI Trading Down 0.3 %

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. 133,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,567. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

