Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.30 EPS.

Nordson Stock Down 0.1 %

NDSN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.24. 404,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,770. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.52. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nordson by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

