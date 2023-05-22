Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.90-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.24. The company had a trading volume of 404,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

