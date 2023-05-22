Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $216.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,759. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.54. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

