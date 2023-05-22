Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,215,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $443.08. 252,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.98 and a 200-day moving average of $482.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

