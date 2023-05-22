Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.6 %
NCLH opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.67.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.