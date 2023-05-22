Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVS. BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

NVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,430. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.