NULS Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. NULS has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $694,437.82 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,354,804 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

