Numeraire Price Reaches $13.86 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $13.86 or 0.00051560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $86.39 million and $2.41 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,877,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars.

