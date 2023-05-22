Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.37

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 47171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $951.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 96,996 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

