O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,491 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.88. 327,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

