O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,860,000 after buying an additional 2,694,488 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE SU traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.