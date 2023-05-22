Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Position Boosted by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,150,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 557,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.64. 60,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

