OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.96

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 8843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

OMRON Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Get OMRON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMRON in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OMRON by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.