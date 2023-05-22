ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 77,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.