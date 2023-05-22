One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OLP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

