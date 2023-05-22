OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OneMain by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in OneMain by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

