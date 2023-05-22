OpenBlox Price Hits $0.0013 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $2,763.66 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

