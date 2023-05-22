Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 345,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.