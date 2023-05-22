Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 345,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orchid Island Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.