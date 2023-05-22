Orchid Price Tops $0.0677 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.19 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025608 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017860 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,389.80 or 0.99931275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06694113 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $613,845.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

