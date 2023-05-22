Orica Limited (ORI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18 on July 2nd

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Orica Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Orica Company Profile
