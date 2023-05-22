Orica Limited (ORI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18 on July 2nd

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Orica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Orica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

