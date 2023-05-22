Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 47,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,448. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after buying an additional 1,447,702 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,807,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $9,104,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $10,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

