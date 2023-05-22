Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 259,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 69.3% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.