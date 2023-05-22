Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 91,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,026. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $302.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,421.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Articles

